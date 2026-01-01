Catherine Zeta-Jones to play twisted marriage counsellor in psychological thriller Cupid

Catherine Zeta-Jones has been tapped to play a twisted marriage counsellor in the upcoming psychological thriller Cupid.

The Oscar-winning actress is set to play an unorthodox marriage therapist whose methods push a fractured relationship into increasingly dangerous territory.

Cupid follows a couple as they try to repair their rocky marriage at the home of an unusual marriage counsellor over the course of one weekend. What starts as a hopeful endeavour quickly turns dark as her methods become crueller and more dangerous.

The psychological thriller was written by Don't Worry Darling screenwriters, the Van Dyke brothers, and will be directed by Tate Taylor, who is known for films such as The Help, Ma and The Girl on the Train.

"This movie, Cupid? Let's just say... you may never want to seek counselling again. Or perhaps you will, assuming you can handle it," Taylor said in a statement. "I'm thrilled to take this journey with Catherine. There is no better artist to bring this unique thriller to life."

Production is set to get underway in late summer or early autumn in Natchez, Mississippi. The rest of the cast has yet to be unveiled.

The team at Upgrade Productions, who are handling international sales, will be pitching the project to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin, Germany this week.

"Cupid brings together stellar talent on both sides of the camera," added Upgrade's Jonathan Kier, reports Deadline. "This is a smart, contained genre film with real scale in the marketplace, with a global star and a director who has consistently delivered successful, audience-driven thrillers, and we're excited to launch it at EFM."

Zeta-Jones, who plays Morticia Addams in the Netflix TV series Wednesday, recently launched her latest film, The Gallerist, at the Sundance Film Festival last month.

Her upcoming projects also include the crime thriller series Killer Jackie, in which she plays the title character.