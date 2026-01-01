Kaley Cuoco annoyed about not getting NFL Honors hosting gig

Kaley Cuoco is annoyed that she hasn't been chosen to present the NFL Honors awards ceremony yet.

The Big Bang Theory actress made an audition tape on her phone in her back garden and submitted the video to the producers of the National Football League (NFL)'s annual awards presentation.

She was confident she was "getting that gig", but Snoop Dogg served as the host last year, and Jon Hamm helmed this year's ceremony last week.

Reflecting on not being chosen, Kaley said on the Armchair Expert podcast on Monday, "I am p**sed. Last year, I thought I was getting that gig and then it went to Snoop Dogg. That was amazing, by the way. This year, Jon Hamm is now hosting. Get a chick up there, NFL! I have waited my turn, I know all about football. I know a lot and I love it. So I feel like I'm such a good candidate for this but now I feel like I'm getting lower on the list."

The Flight Attendant star noted that she found out about the Mad Men actor's hosting gig two days before the podcast interview was recorded.

"Literally two days ago in our house, I was like, 'Jon Hamm's hosting this?! When am I gonna get my shot?!'" she stated. "I feel I've earned it. I can be funny. I am not mean. I am fun. I understand the game."

The NFL Honors, which is held on the Thursday before the Super Bowl, has been hosted by men for 14 out of 15 ceremonies, with Kelly Clarkson hosting the 2023 show.

Kaley, who has hosted the People's Choice Awards twice, added, "It's changing me, knowing that I'm not able to be this host of this NFL Honors. It drives me crazy. Then they're like, 'Well, we'd love for you to come present.' I'm like, 'No.'"

The 40-year-old then insisted she isn't too proud and will say "100% yes" if they approach her about hosting in the future.

To prove her point, Kaley shared that she was recently up for a job, but the project's team kept going to other actresses ahead of her. Her team felt it was "getting offensive" and advised her to turn it down if they eventually offered her the part.

"I was fifth in line. I remember my team was like, 'At this point, like f**k them.' I'm like, 'No, no, no, no, no, I still want this,'" she recalled, before noting that she still didn't get the job.