Nick Jonas to star in Bodyman

Nick Jonas is to star in action thriller Bodyman.

The 33-year-old singer-and-actor will lead the cast of the upcoming film, which will be directed by Homefront's Gary Fleder from a script written by Byron Balasco and the Jumanji star is "excited" to get to work.

Nick said in a statement: “I’ve been developing this project for a while, and I’m excited to see it come to fruition. Re-teaming with Byron Balasco and director Gary Fleder also makes this project more special to me.”

A synopsis for the movie reads: "Bodyman follows a violent struggle for power and, ultimately, survival that ensues during a family Christmas when an eccentric billionaire unexpectedly signs over his nepo-baby children’s expected inheritance of his private military company to his longtime bodyguard (Jonas). Who will make it out of their remote family estate alive?"

Nick and Spencer Berman will produce for Powered by Jonas, as well as Nickel City Pictures’ Mark Fasano and Jeffrey Greenstein from A Higher Standard.

The latter said: “We are always looking for compelling stories that elevate the action genre, and it’s even more exciting when you pair a talent like Nick Jonas, with his deep commitment to the craft, alongside an incredible creative team to deliver a grounded and gripping film that audiences crave.”

The news comes a few months after it was revealed Nick and his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas are returning as the Gray siblings for a third Camp Rock movie.

Sharing footage from behind-the-scenes, Disney+ wrote on the social media platform X: "We're back!! #CampRock3 is now in production."

The story will take place several years after the events of the 2010 movie Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam as the Gray brothers' band Connect 3 make a return to Camp Rock.

A synopsis for the movie reads: "The story picks up when Connect 3 lose their opening act for a major reunion tour, returning to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing.

"As campers vie for the chance to open for their favourite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances.

"Camp Rock's all-new campers include bold and determined Sage (Liamani Segura) and her easygoing brother Desi (Hudson tone), cello prodigy Rosie (LumiPollack), drummer with his own beat Cliff (Casey Trotter), choreo queen Callie (Brooklynn Pitts), intimidating influencer Madison (Ava Jean) and camp bad boy Fletch (Malachi Barton)."

In a statement, Ayo Davis - the president of Disney Branded Television - said: "Camp Rock is an important part of the Disney Channel Original Movie legacy, with unforgettable music, energetic storytelling, and characters that live in the hearts of fans to this day.

"Bringing it back with Kevin, Joe, Nick and Demi is such a full-circle moment, and we can't wait to reintroduce this world to a new generation."