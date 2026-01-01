Real Housewife Jill Zarin fired over Bad Bunny rant

Jill Zarin, an original cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City, has been fired from the E! reunion series, The Golden Life.

The move comes before the show has even entered production.

Zarin has been ousted due to a rant on Instagram about Bad Bunny's half time show at the 2026 Super Bowl on Sunday afternoon local time.

The show's producers, Blink49 Studios, which announced The Golden Life on 3 February, issued a statement on Tuesday cutting ties with Zarin, Variety reported.

"In light of recent public comments made by Jill Zarin, Blink49 Studios has decided not to move forward with her involvement in The Golden Life. We remain committed to delivering the series in line with our company standards and values."

On Super Bowl Sunday, Zarin posted a scathing video to Instagram.

"We all agree, it was the worst halftime show ever," she opined. "It's 250 years that we're celebrating right now in the United States, and I just don't think it was appropriate to have it in Spanish."

Zarin went on to say it was "inappropriate" for Bad Bunny to be grabbing his crotch in front of kids, and that his performance "looked like a political statement, because there were literally no white people in the entire thing".

Zarin deleted the post almost immediately, but the video was captured and posted in full by content creator Gibson Johns.

"I think it was a political statement, and I'm not taking a side one way or the other," Zarin continued. "I just do. I think it was an ICE thing."

She then went on to say it was "very sad" that the NFL had "sold out".

Zarin's firing is a setback in the attempt to reunite the original cast members of The Real Housewives of New York City, which premiered in 2008 and ran for 13 seasons.

Zarin and two other cast members have since moved to Florida, which is set to be the setting of The Golden Life.