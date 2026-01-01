The Mummy 4 confirmed with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are confirmed to return for a fourth instalment of the blockbuster film franchise The Mummy.

Universal Pictures has announced a release date of 19 May 2028 for the much anticipated movie.

Academy Award winners Fraser and Weisz, whose involvement was first reported in autumn last year, have now closed deals to reprise their roles as adventurer Rick O'Connell and Egyptologist Evelyn O'Connell. Plot details have not been shared.

The Mummy legend began with the 1999 film The Mummy, a loose remake of the original 1932 Universal horror classic of the same name, which follows a treasure hunter who accidentally awakens a cursed Egyptian priest with supernatural powers.

The film and its 2001 sequel, The Mummy Returns, were major box office hits, establishing Fraser as a bankable action star.

Fraser then returned for 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. Weisz, however, did not appear in the threequel, in which Maria Bello took over the role of Evelyn, so her return for the fourth outing is a talking point among the franchise's fans.

Fraser won the Best Actor Oscar at the 2023 Academy Awards for his role as Charlie in The Whale. Weisz won Best Supporting Actress for The Gardener in 2006.

Fraser will also serve as an executive producer on the new Mummy film.