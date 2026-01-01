Bianca Censori slams parents sharing their children's lives online

Bianca Censori has slammed parents who share details of their children's lives online.

Kanye West's wife hit out at "overexposure at a young age" in a wide-ranging interview with Vanity Fair, published this month.

Bianca, 31, opened up about her discomfort with parents who have their children "perform" on social media.

"I don't feel right watching kids perform like that," she told the outlet. "You obviously have child labour, which is an extreme point of using children for other people's gain. But also, if you have a social media account or something where you profit off your child, where does the line get drawn for that? I feel uncomfortable with the idea that a child becomes part of a machine."

The model and qualified architect, whose stepchildren North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8 and Psalm, 6, regularly feature on their mother Kim Kardashian's social media accounts, added she believed online fame in childhood had negative effects.

Overexposure at a young age does, what I would say, probably does damage," she said.

Elsewhere, Bianca explained she had no concerns about how her frequent displays of public nudity might affect other people's perception of her.

"I've never gone home and cried myself to sleep over anything anyone has said," she said.

"Because it interests me when the reaction is not the intention, because that's just what lives within everybody. I was explaining this to somebody once, and he said, 'Well, your intention was lost.' It's okay that the intention was lost. It doesn't matter. I was able to express myself. That's all that mattered."

Bianca also wept as she reflected on how she had managed 48-year-old Kanye's frequent anti-Semitic outbursts amid his battle with bipolar disorder.

"All I can do is always just be there and help," she told the outlet. "This year was a lot like doing CPR for months. I have the love and empathy for him to be able to do that, and I understand that the world doesn't."