Kaley Cuoco confesses Botox regrets

Kaley Cuoco has confessed her regrets over getting Botox.

The Vanished actress "couldn't believe how bad it looked" the first time she decided to get the injectable wrinkle relaxer in her face, she told the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast.

Kaley, 40, explained she had opted to try Botox in her forehead when she was starring on the hit sitcom, The Big Bang Theory, and was horrified to realise, when she later watched her scenes, that her face was almost completely immobilised from the neurotoxins.

"There is a scene where I have to do this thing with my face. I could not move!" she recalled.

"I was like literally doing these jokes and nothing moved. My forehead didn't move and it looked like I was trying to move it."

The Flight Attendant star was especially concerned that no one on set had dared to raise the subject with her at the time.

"The fact that no one said anything - they probably were thinking it!" she joked. "I couldn't believe how bad it looked."

After viewing her performance, Kaley said, she decided to "calm it down and rein it in".

However, she added, she did not give up on the treatment entirely and still "loves a bit of Botox" around her eyes.

Kaley added she was staunchly in favour of body modifications and plastic surgery, explaining her two previous breast augmentations were the "best decision" she'd made.