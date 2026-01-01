Backlash over Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton romance rumours

Upset fans have slammed Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton amid new romance rumours.

The reality TV star and former Formula 1 driver had front-row seats at the Super Bowl, and their appearance together immediately set fans talking online.

Having been rumoured to be dating but not seen together publicly, sitting together at the year's biggest American football event was the catalyst for rampant discussion, with many fans focusing on the fact Lewis, 41, had reportedly dated 45-year-old Kim's sister Kendall Jenner, 30, roughly ten years prior.

"Thats literally kendall's ex and the other guy she was seeing was Khloes ex.. shes disgusting," one commenter remarked on a post about the pair, referring to rumours Kim had previously dated NFL player Odell Beckham Jr in 2024, after he had been linked with her sister Khloe Kardashian, 41.

"He dated her sister a decade or so ago," another wrote. "Dudes gonna bag the whole family."

In 2015, Lewis categorically denied having been romantically involved with Kendall. "Me and Kendall have been friends for a while," he told E! News. "So we're just friends."

Elsewhere, fans took issue with noted vegan activist Lewis dating a woman known for wearing real leather and fur.

"Why did he cultivate this activism brand for 10-15 years just to flush it in two weeks?" one appalled follower asked. "His dog was vegan for christ's sake! His dog can't have a steak but he can hang with animal skin collectors?"

Other critics suggested Lewis was using Kim as a means of attracting publicity.

"Awww, is Little Lewis feeling lonely?" one wrote. "Does he feel nobody's giving him attention anymore? Some people will do anything to get back into the papers."

Still others wondered whether one or both members of the possible couple was undergoing a "mid life crisis"

"Mid life crisis," one penned. "Got a Ferrari and a crazy girlfriend."

"I'm not mad I'm just disappointed," another declared.