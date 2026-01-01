Person detained for questioning in disappearance of Nancy Guthrie

A person has been detained for questioning in relation to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

The 84-year-old, the mother of Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen at her home in Catalina Foothills, Arizona on the evening of 31 January.

Authorities believe Nancy was taken "against her will" from the property in the middle of the night.

Late on Tuesday, a law enforcement official told ABC News that investigators at the Pima County Sheriff's Department, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), had held an individual whom they identified "during a traffic stop".

The source confirmed detectives are searching for a location south of Tucson that is associated with the person. No arrests have been made.

The update comes several hours after FBI director Kash Patel released images and video of an "armed individual" being sought regarding the case.

The photos depict a person wearing a mask, gloves, a backpack, and what appears to be a holstered gun, approaching a front door.

"Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie's home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices," he wrote. "The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems. Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance."

Accordingly, the FBI chief urged people to contact police officers if they have any information.

A short time later, Savannah posted the images to her Instagram account and added the caption, "We believe she is still alive. Bring her home."