Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz returning for The Mummy 4 in 2028

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are officially returning for a fourth movie in The Mummy franchise.

After starring in the original 1999 adventure film and its 2001 sequel The Mummy Returns together - with Fraser also appearing in 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor - the two actors are set to come back for Universal Pictures’ next instalment.

The studio is planning to release the fourth Mummy film on May 19, 2028.

While it has not been officially confirmed who is to direct the movie, it was previously reported Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will be at the helm of The Mummy’s next outing.

The pair will reportedly be working from a screenplay written by Orphan: First Kill’s David Coggeshall, though the story for the movie is currently unknown.

Series producer Sean Daniel is due to produce the next Mummy flick alongside William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein, who will produce under the Project X Entertainment banner.

Meanwhile, Fraser, Hivemind’s Jason F. Brown and Denis Stewart are to serve as executive producers.

The fourth Mummy movie will mark the next joint venture between Radio Silence and Universal, with the two companies previously helming the 2024 vampire flick Abigail.

In The Mummy, Fraser portrayed action hero Rick O’Connell, while Weisz played his on-screen wife Evelyn O’Connell.

Following the trilogy’s conclusion, The Mummy was rebooted in 2017 with the Tom Cruise-starring film of the same name, but plans for future sequels and expansions of the Dark Universe were subsequently cancelled when the movie underperformed critically and commercially.

After it was reported in November 2025 that Fraser and Weisz were in talks to return for the next Mummy movie, The Whale star, 57, teased “anything’s possible” in the series.

He told Deadline: “Hey, anything’s possible at this point. It is speculation, and I would love to tell you … I would love to answer more about that. But my lips are kind of sealed.

“I am sorry, but I want you to know that there is a definite fan base.”

The George of the Jungle actor also reflected on the huge fanbase he had amassed through The Mummy series.

He said: “The fan convention that I just came from in Minnesota.

“We were there to sign autographs, meet fans, but we did have a question-answer on stage in front of 3000 attendees and I thought we were rockstars too so much so like I walked off stage thinking, ‘Man I am gonna get a personality hangover out of those.’

“That was a lot of love.”

Fraser previously spoke about his near-death experience on The Mummy set when a stunt went wrong.

When asked if he had had any close calls when working on The Mummy during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, he said : “Nearly. Well, I was choked out accidentally.

“I was standing on my toes like this, with the rope [around my neck], and you only got so far.

“And [director] Stephen [Sommers] ran over and he said, ‘Hey, it doesn’t really look like you’re choking - can you sell it?’ “And I was like, ‘All right, fine.’

“So I thought, ‘One more take, man.’ And the camera swooped around and I went up on the toes, and the guy holding the rope above me, he pulled it up a little higher and I was stuck on my toes – I had nowhere to go but down.

“And so he was pulling up and I was going down. And then the next thing I knew my elbow was in my ear, the world was sideways, there was gravel in my teeth and everyone was really quiet.”