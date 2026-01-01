Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg lands rom com role

Amelia Dimoldenberg has been cast in a new romantic comedy.

The Chicken Shop Date creator and host is producing the film alongside Gloria Sanchez Productions - who are the team behind Will and Harper, and Booksmart - for Amazon MGM Studios' Orion Pictures.

As reported by Variety, she will appear as a by-the-book journalist who carefully plans out her life, but that's thrown into chaos when a routine celebrity interview turns into a romance.

The spark makes her question all her believes about love.

Sarah Heyward is attached to write the script, while she is currently writing a separate film for Netflix, having also adapted Emily Henry's Book Lovers.

She is also working on new Netflix series Sweet Valley High, and is a co-executive producer for season three of Nobody Wants This on the streamer.

Sarah also worked on HBO hit Girls throughout its entire run.

Amelia has confirmed the reports, and described the project as a "dream".

She wrote on X alongside some smiling emojis: "Dream come true."

On Instagram, she added: "A dream come true :) so excited to be developing my very own movie!

"Thank you @gloriasanchezprods @orionpictures ! more soon xx (sic)"

Amelia rose to fame on YouTube with her Chicken Shop Date series, which first launched in 2014 and sees her interview big name actors and musicians in a fast food chicken shop.

She's since gone onto host red carpet events for the likes of the Oscars, the BRIT Awards and Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary event last year.

Back in April 2025, Amelia teased projects in the pipeline, which included the now-official romantic comedy.

Speaking to the Sunday Times newspaper, she said at the time: "It's me playing myself."

She had also started early development on a drama series of the BBC, which she wrote herself, and she is keen to explore acting more, as long as it fits her ambitions.

She added: "Playing versions of myself, or in comedic roles.

"I don’t necessarily at this point have an ambition to do a dramatic reading of Shakespeare.”

Meanwhile, Amelia revealed how going to auditions has forced her to change her mindset and embrace some self confidence.

She explained: "Saying I’m not going to get something is a negative mindset and I feel like often the voice in my head is so negative and critical.

“It’s a good exercise to start talking to yourself positively.”