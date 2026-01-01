F1 producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirms sequel is officially in the works

F1 producer Jerry Bruckheimer has confirmed that a sequel is officially a go.

After months of speculation, the famed producer confirmed to BBC News at the Oscars nominees luncheon on Tuesday that a follow-up is officially happening.

"We're working on a sequel," he shared, although he declined to give a timeline for the sequel or confirm which cast members would return for the follow-up.

The first film, directed by Joseph Kosinski, starred Brad Pitt as veteran driver Sonny Hayes, who returns to Formula 1 to help out the fictional team APXGP and support their rookie driver Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris).

The film was a huge box office success last year, grossing $630 million (£467 million) worldwide, making it the biggest sports movie of all time, Pitt's highest-grossing feature and Apple Original Films' top-grossing theatrical release to date.

The sports action movie was also nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, last month.

Bruckheimer, who is known for producing the Top Gun, Bad Boys and Pirates of the Caribbean franchises, admitted to the outlet that he was "surprised" and delighted by the film's awards recognition.

"It was a long journey to get the movie made because we had to endure a couple of strikes - but in the end, the movie entertained audiences around the world," he added. "I never worked with Brad Pitt before and it's really a thrill to work with Brad."

An F1 sequel has long been rumoured since the film's release in June 2025. Many expected the news to be confirmed at Apple TV's press day last week, however, Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali simply told the audience to "stay tuned".

"We're going to tell you something more in the future," he said during a discussion with Apple executive Eddy Cue. "We need to digest the success of this movie. If you want to think of a new one, it has to be very good."