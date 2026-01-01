Stephen Graham reprising role in Greyhound 2

Stephen Graham is returning for Greyhound 2.

The 52-year-old actor will reunite with Tom Hanks for the sequel to 2020's hit World War II film as he reprises his role as Charlie Cole.

The picture is being made with the support from Screen NSW's Made in NSW Fund, with Hanks writing the script.

The Greyhound sequel follows Captain Krause (Hanks) and the crew from the beaches of Normandy to the Pacific Ocean as they help turn the tide of the war.

Elisabeth Shue is set to reprise her role from the first film, with Robin Hood star Jack Patten joining the cast.

The first Greyhound film followed Hanks as a longtime Navy veteran who, as a first-time captain, is tasked with protecting a convoy of 37 ships carrying thousands of soldiers and much-needed supplies across the treacherous Atlantic waters during World War II.

For five days with no air cover, the captain and his small force of three escort ships must make their way through an area of the ocean known as "the Black Pit", battling Nazi U-boats as they protect their invaluable ships and soldiers.

Greyhound is inspired by events during the Battle of the Atlantic, which took place during the early months of America's alliance with Great Britain and the Allied Forces.

The first film premiered on Apple TV+ in July 2020 and set viewing records on the streamer.

Both movies are written by Hanks, directed by Aaron Schneider and produced by Gary Goetzman.

Stephen recently won the Golden Globe Award for Best Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film for his work on the acclaimed Netflix drama Adolescence and explained how the success felt "exceptionally surreal".

Asked if his Golden Globes win felt "surreal", he said on UK TV show This Morning: "Yes, exceptionally surreal.

"Yeah, it didn't feel real.

"It was a wonderful experience though."

While Stephen was delighted to be awarded the prestigious gong, the This Is England star insisted he doesn't act to try to land awards.

He added: "It's what we do, and I say this all the time, it's not a game of footy.

"It's not a competition what we do.

"It's subjective, it's art, art is subjective. It means different things to different people.

"It's nice to be acknowledged by your peers, but ultimately that's not why we do it. You know what I mean?

"If I was a footy player it would be well different, but it's not why we do it. It's completely different."

At the ceremony last month, Stephen thanked his wife Hannah Walters - his Adolescence co-star and one of the executive producers of the show - for "saving [his] life", as he picked up his Golden Globe Award.

Stephen praised Hannah as "one of the best producers ever and a woman I'm very, very lucky to be married to."

He added: "I've said it before, but you saved my life. You saved my life.

"And to my two beautiful children, Grace and Alfie, I love you to the moon and back forever. My dad, my pops, my hero, and I would just like to dedicate this particular award to my mum and all my friends and family, you all know exactly who you are. Without you, none of this is possible."