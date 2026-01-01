Vanessa Hudgens 'heartbroken' over death of beloved dog

Vanessa Hudgens is "beyond heartbroken" following the death of her dog Darla.

Returning to Instagram on Tuesday, the High School Musical actress shared that she had made the difficult decision to have her pet put down by a vet this week after her body began to "fail".

"Anyone that knows me knew Darla. She went everywhere with me. Traveled the world. Was there for me every single step of the way. She was the smartest little lady I've ever known. I couldn't have asked for a better dog. I am beyond heartbroken today," she wrote. "Putting her down was one of the hardest things I've ever had to do, but her little body was failing her and it was her time. I already miss the pitter-patter of her little paws in the house. If you have your own fur baby, squeeze them extra for me. Rest in peace my sweet girl."

Vanessa also posted a slideshow of cute photos of Darla.

In addition, the Second Act star shared a rare snap of her wedding to husband Cole Tucker held in Tulum, Mexico in 2023 and opened up about how she included the pooch in her big day.

"Darla didn't like men. I think she was abused by one when she was a wittle ting (sic) before I met her but the moment she met my husband she was in love," the 37-year-old continued. "Cuddled up on him and trusted him immediately. I knew from that point that point he was my guy. She walked down the aisle in our wedding and watched our vows intently. She was so proud. I'll never forget it."

Previously, Vanessa revealed in a 2018 interview for Collider that she and then-boyfriend, Austin Butler, adopted Darla after his mother, Lori Butler, died of cancer in 2014.

Lori had originally rescued the dog after noticing that her neighbours were neglectful.

"I've gotten to see her come out of her shell. When we first met her, she wouldn't even let us touch her, and now she's just the ultimate snuggle bug," she said at the time.

Vanessa and baseball player Cole, 29, share two children; a two-year-old son and a newborn daughter.