Ansel Elgort confirms birth of first child: 'Fatherhood is exhilarating'

Ansel Elgort has confirmed that he is a first-time dad.

Last month, The Fault in Our Stars actor sparked speculation that he had become a father when he was photographed wearing a baby in a carrier on his chest while riding the subway in New York City with his partner.

Returning to Instagram on Tuesday, Ansel confirmed the news by sharing a black-and-white photo depicting him cradling his newborn son.

"Fatherhood is exhilarating, exhausting, it's everything and more," he wrote in the caption. "The present feels more present and the future brighter. He wakes us up all night and yet I've never felt stronger during the day. He goes from crying to laughing, expressing everything he feels and it's freed me to do the same."

Ansel went on to note that he wanted to keep the birth of his son secret for as long as possible.

"I wanted to keep it sacred, just for us, but now I want to share this story with you as it's the brightest happiest thing I've ever experienced. I hope it brings you happiness too," the 31-year-old continued, concluding, "So much love, Ansel."

Ansel didn't share any further details about his baby boy, such as his name or birthday.

He has not yet spoken publicly about his new partner either.

Previously, the Divergent star was in a relationship with ballerina Violetta Komyshan from 2012 to 2022.

Ansel fell out of favour in Hollywood in 2020 after a 17-year-old girl accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2014.

He denied the allegation via Instagram, insisting that he and the accuser, Gabby, "had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship".

The Baby Driver actor added that her "description of events is simply not what happened", and he has "never and would never assault anyone".

However, Ansel now has two projects in the works: Lucy Boomer, a road trip movie starring Shirley MacLaine, and Dinner with Audrey, a drama co-starring Thomasin McKenzie.