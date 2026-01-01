Margot Robbie admits she was kicked out of London nightclub

Margot Robbie has revealed she was once thrown out of a London nightclub.

The Australian star, who lived in the capital between 2014 and 2016, has admitted she was kicked out of Clapham's famed Infernos.

During an appearance on the latest episode of the Table Manners podcast, Margot explained that her housemates at the time had insisted it was "impossible to get kicked out" of the long-running south London venue.

"We were doing a job in Belgium where I met them (her soon to be housemates), and they would tell me about the infamous Infernos," the Barbie star recalled, describing how "fun" the nightclub was said to be.

"'You can't get kicked out of there, you can do anything in Infernos, and you can't get kicked out,'" she remembers them telling her. "And I was like, 'Wow, that sounds like paradise.'"

However, the reality proved rather different.

"And so, we all had a weekend in London when the job was done," Margot, 35, explained. "And of course, we went to Infernos, and within about 15 minutes, we got kicked out."

The Wolf of Wall Street actor said she was "dragged out" by security while protesting, "But this is Infernos, you can't get kicked out of Infernos."

She added, "And the bouncer was like, 'Look, we allow most things, but when your friend does (redacted), then we kick you out'. And I was like, 'okay, fair enough!'"

Pressed further on the incident, Margot confessed that she had been removed from more than one venue in the area.

She admitted, "Yeah, for a while we were banned at a number of places!"