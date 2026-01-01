Priyanka Chopra battled 'preconceived ideas' in Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra fought against "preconceived" ideas when she first arrived in Hollywood.

The 43-year-old actress achieved huge success in the Indian film industry before she made the move to America, and Priyanka admits that it wasn't an easy transition.

The movie star - who is married to singer Nick Jonas - told Variety: "People would be like, ‘Oh, you speak English well'. There was a preconceived notion of me whenever I went in for a meeting before I walked into the room."

Priyanka moved to Los Angeles in 2013, and she admits that the transition was "terrifying".

The actress was financially secure in India, but she opted to "blow it up" in search of a new life in America.

Priyanka - who starred in Baywatch in 2017 and The White Tiger in 2021 - said: "To restart your career in your 30s is terrifying. I was secure. I was doing well financially. I was established. And I chose to blow it up."

Priyanka has been strongly linked with a role in the upcoming Bond movie, which is being led by Amazon. And although she refused to confirm or deny the rumours, Priyanka is keen to see what Amazon does with the money-spinning film franchise.

She said: "It could be truly global now, yeah, a change of hands. I’d be really curious to see what lane they pick."

Meanwhile, Priyanka previously confessed to feeling "uncomfortable" with her appearance as a teenager.

The actress - who was born in India but went to high school in the US - admitted to struggling with her appearance during her school years.

Priyanka - who won the Miss World pageant in 2000 - told the Call Her Daddy podcast: "When you're younger, at least for me, at a time in my life when I was developing ... I'm from a country where there's a massive equity on light skin, everybody wants to be lighter-skinned. In the US, people are on tanning machines and tanning salons.

"For the longest time, when I was young, I didn't think my skin was pretty and that I was dark-skinned - and I'm not even that dark-skinned. But that's the normal that I grew up with."

Priyanka lacked confidence in herself during her school years.

However, the film star managed to find a sense of freedom and "expression" through fashion and make-up.

She explained: "In high school, I had scars, I was a tomboy, I was uncomfortable with how my legs looked. It wasn't all smooth, my hair was frizzy. I was just ... not confident, you know?

"You grappled with that stuff but I kind of found expression in fashion and how I dressed and make-up. Fun, friends, the mall, boys - all those things distracted me."