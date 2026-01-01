James Van Der Beek dies aged 48

James Van Der Beek has died following a two-year battle with cancer.

In November 2024, the Dawson's Creek actor revealed he had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer around a year earlier and was "taking steps to resolve it".

But in a statement issued via Instagram on Wednesday, a spokesperson announced that Van Der Beek had "passed peacefully". He was 48.

"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace," they wrote. "There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come."

The representative went on to ask that fans grant the Van Der Beek family privacy at this sad time.

"For now, we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend," they added.

Last September, fans expressed concern for the Varsity Blues star after he appeared gaunt during a pre-recorded message shown as part of a Dawson's Creek reunion event.

Three months later, Van Der Beek insisted his weight loss was caused by the stomach virus rather than a result of his cancer.

"It's required more of me - more patience, more discipline," he admitted during an appearance on the Today show of his fight against the disease. "More strength than I knew I had. I knew I was strong, I didn't know I was this strong."

Van Der Beek rose to fame in the late '90s for his portrayal of Dawson Leery on teen drama Dawson's Creek. The popular TV series ran from 1998 until 2003.

The actor was also known for his performances in films such as 1998's Varsity Blues, 2001's Texas Rangers, and 2013's Labor Day.

His last screen role is as Dean Wilson in the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel TV series, Elle.

Van Der Beek married his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, in 2010. The couple went on to have six children.