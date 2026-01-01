Dawson's Creek cast members pay tribute to James Van Der Beek

Dawson's Creek cast members have paid tributes to actor James Van Der Beek, who has passed away at the age of 48.

The TV star's wife, Kimberly, shared on Wednesday in an Instagram post that her husband had died after a battle with colorectal cancer.

Mary-Margaret Humes, who played Van Der Beek's mother on the show, shared an Instagram tribute in honour of her late co-star on Wednesday.

"Rarely am I at a loss for words ... today would be the exception. James, my gracious warrior, you fought a hard battle against all odds with such quiet strength and dignity," she wrote alongside two photos of them together.

"I will always love and admire you for that. Our last conversations ... merely a few days ago ... are forever sitting softly in my heart for safekeeping. To our extended Dawson's Creek family of friends, please be respectful of our silences at the moment as Beautiful Kimberly and family have asked for peaceful privacy for now."

Kerr Smith who played the role of Jack McPhee on Dawson's Creek, penned simply, "I'm so grateful for being able to call James a brother. I'll miss him deeply. Rest easy."

Chad Michael Murray, who portrayed Charlie Todd for 12 episodes, commented, "Sending love and light to your beautiful family. James was a giant. We're so so so sorry for what you're going through. His words, art and humanity inspired all of us - he inspired us to be better in all ways. God bless you guys."

Busy Philipps, who played Audrey Liddell, shared throwback photos from their time on set together.

"My heart is deeply hurting for all of us today," she wrote. "But I am profoundly heartbroken for his incredible wife Kimberly and their six magical children."

Other stars to pass on their condolences included Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Sarah Michelle Gellar: "While James' legacy will always live on, this is a huge loss to not just your family but the world. F**k Cancer."

Jennifer Garner said, "What a heartbreaking loss. So much love to you, Kimberly, and to your kids, as you navigate this tender time."

"James had a kind, generous, thoughtful, and beautiful soul. There is no doubt those traits will live on through his wife and gorgeous children. Rest in peace, man," wrote Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet.

Van Der Beek revealed that he had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer in November 2024.