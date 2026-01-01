Bijou Phillips pleads for second kidney transplant from hospital bed

Bijou Phillips is urgently seeking a living kidney donor.

The actor previously received a kidney transplant in 2017, but has since suffered complications that have rendered her in need of another.

Phillips is currently hospitalised on dialysis in a Los Angeles hospital.

"Please help me find a living donor so that I can have more time with my daughter, family, and friends," Phillips wrote on Instagram. "Time is of the essence."

In the post, the Almost Famous star further shared that she has struggled with health problems related to her kidneys since birth.

"I was born with underdeveloped kidneys and spent the first three months of life in the NICU on dialysis," she said.

"In 2017, I received the incredible gift of a kidney from a dear friend. That transplant gave me 8 precious years to be a mother to my daughter - but I have had many complications since."

Phillips contracted a virus that led to the new donor kidney being rejected, she explained.

She shared a link to a Google Form that potential donors can fill out.

"It will only take 15 seconds and can save a life," Phillips wrote. "I'm asking as a friend, a sister, an aunt, and most importantly, a single mother to an incredible and brave daughter."

Phillips has sole custody of her daughter. The 11-year-old's father, That '70s Show actor Danny Masterson, is serving 30 years in prison after being found guilty of forcible rape.