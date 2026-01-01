Renovation show Rehab Addict cancelled after host uses racial slur

HGTV has cancelled its renovation show Rehab Addict after its star, Nicole Curtis, was caught on camera using a racial slur.

On Wednesday, RadarOnline published leaked footage of Curtis blurting out the N-word after becoming frustrated while working on her latest project.

Curtis appeared shocked at her own words, immediately following it up with, "What the f**k was that that I just said?"

She then asked a man off-camera to "kill that".

"HGTV was recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict," the Warner Bros cable channel's rep announced in a statement to Page Six.

"Not only is language like this hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners and employees, it does not align with the values of HGTV.

"Accordingly, we have removed the series from all HGTV platforms. We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace."

Curtis hosted the reality TV show about rescuing condemned historic homes in Detroit and Minneapolis from demolition, and restoring them to their former glory.

"There is more to this but my family comes first and I need to be mom right now more than anything else," Curtis shared to Instagram.

"I will take the time to be as I have always been with you, transparent and honest."

Curtis earlier expressed regret to TMZ, telling the outlet, "I want to be clear: the word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologise to everyone."

Rehab Addict launched in 2010 and has been on air for nine seasons with Curtis at the helm.