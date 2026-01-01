Billy Ray Cyrus gushes over Elizabeth Hurley on The Masked Singer

Billy Ray Cyrus has ended his run on the US version of The Masked Singer with a gushing tribute to his girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley.

As the audience unmasked the mysterious Owl, whom none of the judges had correctly identified, the Old Town Road singer said his farewells.

"It's an honour to be with you all. It's been a lot of fun being here with all of you all," he said. "Music changes, everything. The music changes lives."

Cyrus also confirmed that two characters who were part of his performance - Lady Owl and the Lady in Red - were nods to his partner Hurley, whom he called an "angel" who came into his life.

During the Valentine's Day episode of the Fox series, he talked about the chemistry he'd experienced in his new relationship that started when he was at his "lowest point" and "getting dragged through the mud publicly".

"Suddenly, I get a text from a number I don't recognise. It says, 'The vultures are circling, but I'm in your corner,'" he recalled.

"The thing is, I didn't know who sent it. It turned out to be from someone I least expected. This girl was just as beautiful as her words. We went out for a date, and our chemistry was real. We've been together ever since."

Cyrus and Hurley went public with their romance in April 2025. The couple first crossed paths when they co-starred in the 2022 film Christmas in Paradise.