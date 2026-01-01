Jim Curtis celebrates Jennifer Aniston's birthday with smooch snap

Jim Curtis has wished girlfriend Jennifer Aniston a happy birthday with a snap of the couple sharing a kiss.

The hypnotherapist took to Instagram with a black-and-white snap featuring the couple smooching over a floral arrangement.

In a second image, the duo was pictured laughing while spending time together on a boat.

"HBD MY (love heart emoji)," he captioned the upload in honour of the Friends' star's 57th birthday.

Curtis's birthday wish comes two weeks after he opened up about how his romance with the Horrible Bosses actor began.

"We were just introduced by friends," Curtis shared during a 26 January appearance on the Today show.

"That's it. We found out that we had mutual friends and we started to just chat."

Curtis then explained that the pair simply "chatted for a long time" and then "became close".

"It took a long time," he said. "Months now, almost close to a year."

Curtis and Aniston became the target of dating speculation after being spotted holidaying in Spain in July 2025, alongside several other famous faces.

The couple went Instagram-official several months later, in November 2025, when Aniston shared a birthday wish for Curtis.

The Emmy award-winning actor was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.