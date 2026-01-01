Fundraiser for James Van Der Beek's family surpasses $1 million

A fundraiser for James Van Der Beek's family has surpassed $1 million (£730,000) in less than 24 hours.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson announced that the Dawson's Creek actor had died "peacefully" at the age of 48 following a two-and-a-half-year battle with colorectal cancer.

Shortly after the sad news, some of James's close friends launched a GoFundMe to help support his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children, as the family is facing "significant financial strain".

By early Thursday, over 19,200 people had donated to the fund, with at least $1 million raised of the $1.3 million (£950,000) goal.

In a statement shared on her Instagram page, Kimberly thanked James's fans from around the world for their assistance.

"My friends created this link to support me and our children during this time. With gratitude and a broken heart," she wrote.

In the original message posted on the GoFundMe account, the organiser confirmed the funds will be used to cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the Van Der Beek children's education.

"The costs of James's medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds," they noted. "They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time. The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate the road ahead."

Last November, James teamed up with Propstore to auction off props and costumes from his most famous projects to help ease the financial burden of his ongoing cancer battle.

The actor rose to fame in the late '90s for his portrayal of Dawson Leery on teen drama Dawson's Creek. The popular TV series ran from 1998 until 2003.

James was also known for his roles in films such as 1998's Varsity Blues, 2001's Texas Rangers, and 2013's Labor Day.

His last screen performance is as Dean Wilson in the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel TV series, Elle.

James married Kimberly in 2010, with the couple going on to welcome four daughters and two sons.