Jena Malone engaged

Jena Malone is engaged to her longtime love, Jack Buckley.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, The Hunger Games actress announced that her "soulmate" popped the question during a recent getaway.

"It was always you. Even in those long, dark spaces of my youth. Where I learned to hold my own heart. You were always there. Breathing life into these tiny glimmers of a child's heart...," she wrote in the caption. "Love... Soulmate... Marriage."

Jena went on to describe meeting Jack as a "dream come true".

"My soulmate asked me to marry him. First, he asked those who have protected and cared for my heart for so long. Both of my Moms, my Sister, my Son... and with every lifetime, every moment I have in front of me I said yes," the 41-year-old continued, concluding: "@jacktbuckley I love you forever!!!"

Jena added a series of photos from the special day, including a snap of the couple sharing a sweet kiss following the proposal.

The Sucker Punch star also posted a cute photo in which she displays her diamond engagement ring while sitting on a rock with a picturesque mountain setting in the background.

Previously, Jena was in a relationship with photographer Ethan DeLorenzo, with whom she shares a nine-year-old son named Ode.

It's not known when the Lovesong actress and her new fiancé started dating.

Jack is also an actor, having appeared in episodes of The Dropout and The Sex Lives of College Girls.