Jerry Bruckheimer confirms that F1 sequel is in development

A sequel to the F1 movie is in the works.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has revealed that the team has a "really good" story in the pipeline and have been pitching ideas to racing legend Sir Lewis Hamilton – who served as a producer on the original flick.

Bruckheimer – who has served as a producer on the Top Gun and Pirates of the Caribbean franchises – told People at The Hollywood Reporter's Nominees Night: "We're working on the story. It's really good.

"We're talking to Lewis Hamilton. We're getting it going through him and pitching him the ideas and see what he thinks."

Bruckheimer was coy about the prospect of stars such as Brad Pitt returning for the sequel.

The 82-year-old producer said: "We'll see. I'm not going to tell you yet."

F1 starred Pitt as former racing prodigy Sonny Hayes, who makes an unlikely return to Formula 1 30 years after sustaining career-threatening injuries in a horrific crash, with Damson Idris playing his young team-mate Joshua Pearce.

Bruckheimer's revelation comes after F1 chief Stefano Domenicali had hinted that a sequel was in development last week.

Speaking in a question-and-answer session at Apple TV's press day in Santa Monica, California, the Italian executive said: "Stay tuned. We’re going to tell you something more in the future. Never say never.

"But we need to digest more the success of this movie because it was something unique. And if you want to think of a new one, it has to be really, very, very good.

"Therefore, if this will happen, it will not be for next year. But maybe next year we’re going to be here [at the press day], and hopefully we have something more to announce [then]."

F1 proved a hit when it was released last summer and has been nominated for four Academy Awards at next month's ceremony – and Domenicali explained how the film came about through a meeting with Apple boss Eddie Cue, Bruckheimer and director Joseph Kosinski.

He said: "I remember very clearly in February 2021, when you, together with [Kosinski and Bruckheimer] came to my office to discuss this new idea.

"I was fascinated by it, of course, but also worried about creating the right ecosystem and making sure that the project was real and authentic.

"Because for us, it was really crucial to make sure that we could present our world in a context of Hollywood and a movie and be real...

"[It was] an incredible experience."

He added of the sport: "The future of F1 has to be bright because it’s up to us and we need to think big because we moved the sport not only as it was in the past on the track but we’re moving the sport in a different cultural dimension… It’s a matter of expanding our content."