Jason Momoa starring in Helldivers movie

Jason Momoa has been cast in Helldivers.

The 46-year-old actor is to star in the video game adaptation for Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions that is being directed by Fast and Furious helmer Justin Lin.

The film is based on the video game that launched in 2015 and its sequel Helldivers 2, which sold more than 12 million units and centred on an elite group of soldiers – known as Helldivers – who must battle alien creatures threatening to destroy the fictional planet of Super Earth.

Gary Dauberman, the writer behind the It and Annabelle horror films, wrote the initial script for the project which attracted Lin's attention.

Sony Pictures has set a November 2027 release date for the flick.

Hutch Parker, Asad Qizilbash and Lin are producing the movie.

Meanwhile, Jason is set to appear alongside his son Nakoa-Wolf Momoa in the upcoming movie Dune: Part Three and thinks that his boy is in for a "rude awakening" in his debut film role as Leto II – the son of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet).

Jason – who has Nakoa-Wolf, 17, with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet – told Extra last year: "A rude awakening is what he’s in for. He’s into the workforce for the first time. It’s going to be good. He did it on his own."

The A Minecraft Movie star added he didn’t want to "help" his son with the job as he wants Nakoa-Wolf to be "better" than him.

Jason added: "I don’t want to help him, and he’s done it all on his own, and good for him.

"You want your children to be better than you, and I really, actually believe he is. I couldn’t do what he’s doing at his age.

"There’s no way I could sit in a room with Denis Villeneuve and hold my own. I was on Baywatch at 19. He’s 16 and holding s*** down with Denis Villeneuve."

The Aquaman actor – who also has daughter Lola, 17, with Lisa – concluded Nakoa-Wolf was "very confident".

He said: "We raised him beautiful. We raised our children… It’s just, you know, being loved and being confident in themselves… That is what he is. He’s very confident."

Jason also insisted that his son wasn't a nepo baby as he had gotten the part without any help.

