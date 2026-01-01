Michael Douglas writing memoir: 'It's time to tell my story'

Michael Douglas is writing a "raw, career-sweeping" book about his life and work.

The Oscar-winning actor announced on Instagram on Wednesday that he has been working alongside journalist Mike Fleming Jr. on the memoir.

"There's a lot to tell, before I forget, but I'm remembering a lot," he told the camera. "So, I hope everyone will enjoy and give you a little insight into what I've been doing for the last 80-plus years."

The yet-to-be-titled book is set to be released via Grand Central Publishing on 6 October 2026. It is now available for pre-order.

In a separate statement, Douglas promised fans that he won't hold back with the details.

"After being asked for many years, I've finally decided it's time to tell my story on my own terms," the 81-year-old continued. "Not the highlight reel, not the version shaped by headlines or box office numbers, but the real one. I've lived a life that unfolded in public while being deeply private at the same time, and there's a difference. This is about where I came from, what I fought against, and what I chose for myself. Fame can blur the truth; this is my attempt to bring it back into focus."

And in a press release, editors at Grand Central Publishing noted that the book will chronicle Douglas's childhood as the first child of actors Kirk Douglas and Diana Dill.

The memoir will also explore the Hollywood icon's performances in some of the industry's most successful movies, including Romancing the Stone, Fatal Attraction, Wall Street, and Basic Instinct, as well as his struggle with alcohol and drug addiction in the early '90s and battle with tongue cancer in 2010.

Elsewhere, Douglas will delve into his first marriage to Diandra Luker, with whom he shares a son, Cameron Douglas, and his second marriage to actress Catherine Zeta-Jones. They are parents to son Dylan, 25, and daughter Carys, 22.