Halle Berry relishes Crime 101 role

Halle Berry thinks her Crime 101 character is a great "fit" for her.

The Oscar-winning actress plays Sharon Combs, an insurance broker, in the new crime thriller, and Halle has admitted to relishing the role.

Halle, 59, told Extra: "This one fit me. I mean, you know, I'm a woman down the path of life, and this woman is in my station and my position. And I think, you know, she's realised a harsh truth about the world in which we're living, especially if you're a woman."

Halle admitted that the role also overlapped with some of her own life experiences.

She said: "Sexism is alive and ageism is alive and well … And so, she comes face-to-face with that. And what I loved about her was that she refused to be a victim. She did something about it with strength. And I hope that I will walk that path, and I hope every other woman that sees this movie will decide to walk that path the way she does, empowered."

Halle stars alongside Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Barry Keoghan in the new crime thriller, and she loved the experience of working with her co-stars.

She explained: "It's great.

"You know, all these guys brought their A game, everybody desperately wanted to do this movie. We all loved the script. We all trusted [director Bart Layton]. We knew what he would do. He was very capable, and we all knew that. So, we just got to play. We all, luckily for us, liked each other immediately.

"Some of us knew each other, some of us didn't, but I never met Chris before. And I can just say he lived up to everything I'd ever heard about him, which was a good thing."

Meanwhile, Halle recently suggested that older actresses in Hollywood need to "reclaim the narrative".

The film star told Variety: "I know the heartbreak of that. I know how marginalised women feel when they get around those numbers, and so I think I felt it for every woman who has been there and felt that way.

"It’s wrong and I think as women we have to reclaim the narrative. We’re not done at 50, 60, even 70. We have so much more to offer. I’m 60 this year and I feel like I’m just getting my second groove started, so not done."

In one scene in Crime 101, Halle's character tells a male boss to "shut the f*** up", and the actress has admitted to experiencing similar things in her own career.

The actress shared: "I’ve said that to a few of my bosses. [It feels] amazing because that means I’m standing up for myself as a woman and I’m empowered. That has felt really good every time I’ve had to do that."