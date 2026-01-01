Ashley Walters welcomes challenge of directing

Ashley Walters relished the challenge of directing his first film.

The 43-year-old star has achieved significant success in front of the camera, but Ashley admits that directing Animol, the coming-of-age drama set in a British juvenile detention centre, was a major challenge.

Asked if he's developed a new level of respect for directors, Ashley told Variety: "I think that actually started happening when I shot [2021 short] Boys. Going into my next project as an actor, I had a huge respect for the director. But a feature is completely different to everything I've done before.

"This really is a director's medium, by which I mean I had to answer all the questions. I had to know what I was doing. There was no moment where I could just leave it. And that was tough. But I love a challenge and leaning into danger. And I think I've come out a better man."

Ashley feels particularly proud that the film challenges "taboo subjects".

The actor-turned-director – who was born in Peckham, south London – explained: "Where it connects is that I did go to a young offenders' institute as a kid — that's where me and Nick [Love] connected on the story.

"But Nick wrote it and these are some of his real experiences. But it meant a lot for me to make this film, because I've grown up knowing that in the black community there is a lot of homophobia. But it was only until I got into acting that I got to know the queer community and had to change some of the views I've been brought up with.

"This film is powerful for many reasons, but an important one for me is challenging taboo subjects and making people have conversations."

Ashley enjoys acting and directing, but he admits that each discipline requires different skills.

He reflected: "They both give different things.

"If I am to be brutally honest, it takes a lot more out of me to act than it does to direct. I'm a very shy person and quite anxious. So it actually takes a lot for me to be in spaces and perform in front of people. But directing, I feel much more at peace. There's some level of serenity that I get in that madness."

Meanwhile, Ashley previously admitted that he'd love to direct in America one day.

He told Men's Health magazine: "I'm not stupid enough to think it means I'm going to be directing a Marvel film by next week, but I'm happy for people to be taking an interest, know my name and want to speak to me, and let's see where those conversations lead."