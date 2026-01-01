Joe Rogan celebrates rejecting Epstein invite

Joe Rogan has celebrated rejecting an invitation from Jeffrey Epstein.

The podcaster explained he had no interest in "sucking up to the rich and powerful".

"I'm in the files for not going," Joe, 58, told guest Cheryl Hines on his The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, to explain why his name appeared in files recently released by the Department of Justice, indicating the disgraced financier had hoped to meet with him in 2017.

"Jeffrey Epstein was trying to meet with me. And I was like, what? Like, no thanks."

"Aren't you glad?" Cheryl, 60, then asked her host.

"It's not even a possibility that I would've ever went, especially after I Googled him," Joe replied.

The late financial advisor died from suicide in a jail cell in 2019 as he awaited trial for sex trafficking. He had previously been convicted of procuring underage prostitution in 2008, serving 13 months in prison and becoming a registered sex offender.

"I was like, what the f**k are you talking about? This was like 2017. One of my guests was trying to get me to meet him. I was like, b***h are you high?"

Asked what reason he may have had to meet with the well-connected suspect, whose contacts included high-profile politicians, royalty, entertainers and academics, Joe replied it would only have been of interest if he enjoyed "sucking up" to celebrities.

"If I was a guy who was like sucking up to the rich and powerful, if I was into hanging with rich and powerful people," he said.

"Some people get intoxicated by being in a circle of rich and powerful people - even if they don't have any ambitions of being one of those people. They just want to be around them ... What this guy was going was very clever. He was getting very powerful and respected people together."