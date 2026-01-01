FBI ups reward to $100,000 over Nancy Guthrie disappearance

The FBI has increased its reward for information over Nancy Guthrie's disappearance to $100,000.

The Bureau also released a new description of their suspect on Thursday, after accessing previously lost security footage from Nancy's home.

"Today, the FBI is increasing its reward up to $100,000 (£73,000) for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance," a statement from the Bureau, released on X, read.

"New identifying details about the suspect in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie have been confirmed after a forensic analysis of the doorbell camera footage by the FBI's Operational Technology Division."

Nancy, 84, the mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, went missing from her Tucson, Arizona home on 31 January, with family members contacting police on 1 February after she failed to attend an online church meeting.

"The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5'9" - 5'10" tall, with an average build," the FBI's statement read. "In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-litre 'Ozark Trail Hiker Pack' backpack."

The statement went on to share that the FBI had received "13,000 tips from the public related to this case" and clarified that all tips were "reviewed for credibility, relevance, and information that can be acted upon by law enforcement", with a "24-hour command post" standing by.

Also on Thursday, Savannah, 54, shared family footage and photos of a young Nancy with Savannah, her sister Annie, and brother Camron when they were children.

"Our lovely mom," Savannah captioned the post. "We will never give up on her. thank you for your prayers and hope."