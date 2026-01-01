Steven Spielberg donates $25,000 to fundraiser for James Van Der Beek's family

Steven Spielberg has donated $25,000 (£18,300) to a fundraiser for James Van Der Beek's family in a poignant move.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson announced that the Dawson's Creek actor had died "peacefully" at the age of 48 following a two-and-a-half-year battle with colorectal cancer.

Shortly after the sad news, some of Van Der Beek's close friends launched a GoFundMe to help support his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children, as they are facing "significant financial strain".

Among the high-profile names to donate to the fund were Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw.

Though the couple has not yet commented on the decision, Van Der Beek's character on the teen drama, Dawson's Creek, idolised the Oscar-winning director and his bedroom featured several of his movie posters.

The popular TV series ran from 1998 until 2003.

However, Spielberg did record a video message for a Dawson's Creek reunion event last year in which he referenced the storyline.

"Dawson, you made it. Maybe someday, I will get to have a Dawson's closet," the filmmaker said at the time.

By Friday, over 40,000 people had donated to the GoFundMe, with $2 million (£1.46 million) raised despite the $1.5 million (£1.1 million) goal. Other celebrities to contribute included Wicked: For Good director Jon M. Chu, who sent $10,000 (£7,300), and actress Zoe Saldaña, who pledged $2,500 (£1,800) monthly.

In a statement, the organisers of the account expressed their gratitude to anyone who donated.

"Your kindness has meant more than we can put into words. In the middle of deep grief, your support has been a light. It reminds us that love is real, that community is strong, and that James's spirit continues to bring people together," they wrote. "Please continue to keep James's wife and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you for honoring his life with compassion, generosity, and love."

Van Der Beek's last screen performance is as Dean Wilson in the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel TV series, Elle.

The Varsity Blues star married Kimberly in 2010, with the couple going on to welcome four daughters and two sons.