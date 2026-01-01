Rosario Dawson joins Danny Ramirez's soccer movie Baton - and ex-England captain is exec producer

Rosario Dawson and Edgar Ramirez have joined the cast of Baton.

The 46-year-old actress and the Emilia Perez actor will team up with Danny Ramirez, who will make his feature directorial debut with the motion picture.

According to Deadline, Eugenio Derbez, Gabriel Luna, and Mia Maestro have also joined the cast of the soccer movie.

Danny is directing the drama from his own script and he will also play the main character in the film, which will be executive produced by former England football captain David Beckham.

Director Danny has confirmed the latest casting news.

He posted a picture on Instagram of an article revealing Edgar and co had joined the movie, and he wrote: "vaaaaaamosssss!!! #Baton (sic)"

It comes a week after he confirmed Camila Mendes, Becky G, Noah Beck, Maia Reficco, Diego Calva, Ester Expósito, and Lewis Pullman have also signed up for his feature film directorial debut, which is currently in production in Atlanta.

He posted: "Blood sweat and tears. A privilege of a lifetime to direct and act alongside this brilliant group of actors. Can’t wait to share more of this film with you all. #Baton (sic)"

The movie is to tell the story of a soccer player - who is portrayed by Danny - who threatens a family relationship while trying to pursue a professional football career.

Danny will also produce the project alongside Victoria Alonso, Tom Culliver, Joshua Harris, and Ford Corbett.

Beckham will executive produce the movie alongside Nicola Howson, Carlos Delgado Zarco, R. Wesley Sierk III, Nathan Klingher, Mark Fasano, Christopher Renteria, Harry Ahluwahlia, Elizaveta Chalenko, Carlo Salem, Carl Kawaja, Martin Romo, and Alex Tynion.