Pirates of the Caribbean producer teases Margot Robbie's involvement in next film

Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer has teased Margot Robbie's involvement in the next film.

A sixth movie in the iconic swashbuckling franchise is currently in development and while details are few and far between, there has been speculation that the next instalment could feature the son of Johnny Depp's character Jack Sparrow, along with the Wuthering Heights actress in a new role.

Asked if fans are onto something with the two theories, Jerry coyly told Entertainment Tonight: "They're close on part of it."

Pressed on whether he means the Robbie side of it, he added: "I think you're going up the right road."

He did confirm that the team have had a conversation with the Barbie star, and that they "love Margot Robbie".

Bruckheimer previously opened up on the chances of Depp reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the sixth film.

He said: "If he likes the way the part’s written, I think he would do it. It’s all about what’s on the page, as we all know…

"We are still working on a screenplay. We want to make it. We just got to get the right screenplay. We haven’t quite gotten there yet, but we’re close.”

Meanwhile, Robbie previously suggested her film had been shelved, but in October last year, Bruckheimer insisted she was "still involved" in Pirates 6 in some capacity.

He added that franchise veteran Ted Elliott has been involved in the current script.

He told The Wrap: "We had two scripts at one point, and then one kind of dropped out and we kind of went with the other one…[Elliott] worked on it, and we've brought someone else in to fill in the blanks."

Meanwhile, Gore Verbinski - who directed the first three Pirates films - recently insisted he has no plans to return.

He told ScreenRant: "I wish them the best. I just don't have anything. I feel like I did three and, for me, it was a great opportunity to learn and to try something.

"I think we have to be at a place where the wheels are about to fall off. I think once you kind of know how to do something, it becomes less interesting or less dangerous.

"There's just so little time, and there are so many stories to tell."