Margot Robbie studied Rachel McAdams' The Notebook audition before trying out for roles

Margot Robbie has revealed that she used to watch Rachel McAdams's audition for The Notebook before going to her own.

The Australian actress has revealed that she saw the Mean Girls star's tape for the 2004 romantic drama as the gold standard for auditions and watched the clip before each tryout to remind her to "fully commit" to her character in the room.

"I used to watch Rachel McAdams' audition for The Notebook before I would go to auditions. She's so good, and she's so charming and real, and like, in it," Robbie said. "I used to watch it before I'd go to an audition, I was like, 'OK, just try and be as good as her.'"

When asked if the technique ever paid off and she booked a job, the Barbie star replied, "Technically, you could say any part I got would've been in thanks to her because I was always watching her audition right before. It's just the commitment. I always watched it to remind me that you have to fully commit in the audition room."

After using McAdams' audition tape as inspiration in the early days, Robbie went on to appear alongside the Doctor Strange actress and Domhnall Gleeson in the 2013 romance drama About Time. She had a small supporting role as Gleeson's on-screen crush Charlotte.

Recalling her memory of McAdams on set, Robbie shared, "I got to work with her in About Time. I had a small role, and she's the lead in it with Domhnall. I was absolutely no one back then and she was so lovely to me and my brother. I'll never forget just how she'd go out of her way to be so kind. I just love her."

Robbie's latest film, Wuthering Heights, was released on Friday, while McAdams' new movie, Send Help, is in cinemas now.