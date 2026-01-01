Lucy Boynton and Harry Lawtey sign on to Sir Sam Mendes’ Beatles biopics

Lucy Boynton and Harry Lawtey have joined Sir Sam Mendes’ Beatles biopics.

The Bohemian Rhapsody actress, 32, and the Industry star, 29, have joined the director’s four-picture take on the iconic British band - with Boynton set to play Sir Paul McCartney’s girlfriend Jane Asher, and Lawtey cast as The Beatles’ original bass guitarist Stuart Sutcliffe.

Meanwhile, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor Farhan Akhtar has signed on to portray influential Indian composer Ravi Shankar, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Morfydd Clark will take on the role of John Lennon’s first wife Cynthia Lennon.

As for The Beatles themselves, the films will feature Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Sir Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Sir Ringo Starr.

Saoirse Ronan, Anna Sawai, Aimee Lou Wood and Mia McKenna-Bruce have been cast as Linda McCartney, Yoko Ono, Pattie Boyd and Maureen Starkey, respectively.

Rounding out the cast is James Norton, Harry Lloyd and David Morrissey, who have signed on to play the Beatles’ manager Brian Epstein, producer George Martin and Sir Paul McCartney’s father Jim, respectively.

All four of Mendes’ movies will be told from each Beatle’s perspective, with the pictures showcasing alternate takes on the band’s journey from Liverpool musicians to global superstars.

The films will release to cinemas alongside one another in April 2028.

Recently, Mescal said he was “thrilled” to have been cast in Mendes’ Beatles movies, as they have provided him “stability” following a “mad six, seven years”.

He told Variety: “To be honest, I can say very little - actually contractually [about the films], but also I’m kind of keen to say very little about it, because I’m excited that people want to know so much about it.

“I think the endeavour is totally singular. The four of us inside it are pinching ourselves.”

The Gladiator II star added: “On a personal level, I’m so thrilled to be working on something at this scale, but also rooted in performance with Sam and great writers.

“But also just to be living and working in London and to have some sort of stability in what has been like a kind of mad six, seven years since [TV series] Normal People came out.

“I don’t want to get into the Beatles thing, not coyly, but actually because I think the world hopefully will benefit from knowing as little as possible going into it. We’re a while away from finishing. That’s my job for all of 2026.”

Mendes previously described the Beatles biopics as the first “bingeable moment in cinema”, as all four will release at the same time.

Speaking at Sony's CinemaCon presentation last year, the Skyfall director said: “I had been trying to do a film for years, but I finally gave up [because the] story was too big for one film.”

Noting a TV series didn't seem quite right, Mendes added: “There had to be a way to tell the epic story for a new generation … I can assure you there is still plenty left to explore and I think we found a way to do that.”