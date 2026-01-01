Whistle director Corin Hardy teases sequel plans

Whistle director Corin Hardy has got some ideas up his sleeve for a potential sequel to his new movie.

The British director's new horror follows a misfit bunch of American high school students who discover an ancient Aztec death whistle which curses anybody who hears its sound, summoning their future deaths to hunt them down.

During an interview with Cover Media, Hardy was asked if he's up for another instalment of Whistle, given that a mid-credits sequence teases the future of the story.

Of his follow-up plans, The Nun filmmaker said, "I've been talking about it with Owen (Egerton), the writer, since we started making the movie, sort of like lots of fun ideas of where it could go because I think the mythology behind it lends itself to being in more stories."

He continued, "This is obviously the first one and it's almost like you learn as you go on and make the film, you fine-tune it and hone it as you get to the end of the moviemaking process. So we wanted to sort of tease with the idea that there could be more stories to tell."

The first film stars Logan actress Dafne Keen, Yellowjackets' Sophie Nélisse, Sky Yang, Jhaleil Swaby and Ali Skovbye as the core group, while Shaun of the Dead star Nick Frost makes a brief appearance as teacher Mr. Craven.

When asked if his surviving stars would be down for another outing, Hardy coyly replied, "Depending on which story we told would determine who would be in it."

Whistle is released in cinemas in the U.K. and Ireland from Friday 13 February.