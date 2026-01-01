NEWS Zootropolis 2 celebrates second consecutive week at Number 1 on the Official Film Chart Newsdesk Share with :





The animal kingdom continues to reign supreme over the UK’s home entertainment landscape as Zootropolis 2 (Walt Disney) secures its second week atop the Official Film Chart. The highly anticipated sequel sees the return of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, whose latest investigation into the sprawling metropolis has captivated audiences with its mix of sharp humor, new characters, and a mystery that pushes their partnership to the limit.



Action and Thrills Dominate the Top Five



Walt Disney holds a firm grip on the top of the chart, with the sci-fi action thriller Predator: Badlands maintaining its position at Number 2. This latest franchise entry has been praised for its "back-to-basics" survival approach, pitting human grit against the galaxy's most dangerous hunter.



Remaining steady at Number 3 is Sinners (Warner Home Video). The psychological thriller features Michael B. Jordan in a dual role as twin brothers, a performance that has helped the film maintain a strong presence in the top three since its release.



In one of the week’s most interesting moves, Kevin Smith’s cult classic Dogma (Visions Home Video) makes a striking return to the spotlight at Number 4. The irreverent theological satire continues to find new life with audiences decades after its original release. Meanwhile, the post-apocalyptic horror of 28 Years Later (Sony Pictures HE) rounds out the top five, proving that the legacy of the "rage virus" still resonates with viewers.



New Entries and Rising Stars



The lower half of the Top 10 sees plenty of movement, including a debut at Number 9 for Song Sung Blue (Focus Features). Inspired by real events, this heartfelt drama follows a tribute act and has quickly struck a chord with those looking for a story of second chances.



Closing out the charts are:



Number 6: Dracula (Signature Entertainment)

Number 7: Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Number 8: One Battle After Another (Warner Home Video)

Number 10: Now You See Me Now You Don’t (Lionsgate)



Whether it's the slick illusions of the Now You See Me crew or the magical upheaval of Oz, the current Official Film Chart offers a diverse mix of animation, horror, and high-stakes drama.

