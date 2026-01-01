Kaley Cuoco reveals her fiancé has never watched The Big Bang Theory

Kaley Cuoco has revealed that her fiancé Tom Pelphrey has never watched The Big Bang Theory.

The U.S. actress rose to international fame as the ditsy Penny in the long-running CBS sitcom, which aired from 2008 to 2019.

Yet, appearing on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, Kaley divulged that her actor fiancé, Tom, was entirely unfamiliar with the hit series at the start of their relationship.

"He had no idea about it when we met," she revealed.

The Flight Attendant star went on to recount an awkward moment when she first met her partner's family, explaining that Tom's mother's partner repeatedly mistook her for her on-screen alter ego.

"The first time I met Tom's family his mom's partner kept calling me Penny," she said. "I didn't say anything because I thought it was sweet, but I could see Tom looking confused, and when we got in the car he said, 'I am so sorry, I told him your name so I've no idea why he called you Penny all day.'"

"I had to explain it was from the show," the actress continued. "And, he still hasn't seen it!"

Kaley and Tom began dating in 2022 and announced their engagement two years later. The couple share a daughter, Matilda, whom they welcomed in 2023.

The actress is currently promoting her new mystery drama, Vanished, which also stars Sam Claflin and is scheduled for release on 27 February.

During the interview, she revealed that much of the four-part series was filmed aboard a moving train, a challenging environment for the self-confessed claustrophobe.

"It's a good four-parter - it's fast moving and looks great, but I hate trains - I'm claustrophobic and I get nauseous - so I was worried about filming on a real train - I had thought we would film against a backdrop," she stated. "The way it made me feel definitely helped me get into character."