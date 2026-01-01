Apple Martin sets record straight on cosmetic procedures

Apple Martin has revealed that she got lip fillers once.

The 21-year-old, who is the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay's Chris Martin, addressed the rumour that she's had lip fillers during a Vogue Beauty Secrets video on Thursday.

While walking viewers through her beauty routine as "an everyday, stressed-out college student", Apple set the record straight and revealed that she tried the cosmetic procedure once but didn't like the results.

"Time to come clean. I got lip filler one time," she shared. "I think I got it when I was 18. I just thought that it was too big. But everyone seems to think that I have crazy lip filler. I just pout my lips a lot and I put on a lot of lip liner."

Apple then demonstrated her "lip filler optical illusion" and explained that she puts lip liner "right above (her) lip", adding, "Once you get the natural shape of your lips, just go a tiny, tiny bit above it."

She concluded her beauty routine with a slick of plumping lip gloss and quipped, "You can see the lips are already plumping. Not lip filler, thank you."

Elsewhere, Apple noted that the video "feels like this is the first time people are hearing me talk" and explained why she has an American accent, even though she lived in England for the first 10 years of her life.

"It haunts me to this day, it really does. I used to have a British accent and that was really cute. And do I think that it would've made me like a million times cooler and prettier? Probably. But I don't have one anymore," she stated. "First of all, my mum's American... When we moved to California, apparently, if you move before you go through puberty, it can make your accent go away."

Apple also responded to those who described her as her mother's twin after she made her red carpet debut at the premiere of Gwyneth's movie Marty Supreme in December.

"I was like, 'Thank you, I'll take it.' Are you kidding?" she joked.

The Oscar-winning actress was married to the British musician between 2003 and 2014. They also share a son named Moses, 19.