Dylan O'Brien has received complaints about not having Instagram

Dylan O'Brien has received complaints from Hollywood executives about not having an Instagram account.

The Maze Runner actor has had a solid fanbase ever since he starred in the Teen Wolf TV series 15 years ago, however, Hollywood executives are allegedly disappointed that he doesn't have a direct line to his followers through an Instagram account and cannot promote his projects via social media.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, O'Brien insisted that it shouldn't be on him to build awareness for a project online when he's already doing publicity tours.

"I can't tell you how many times I've been complained to about not having an Instagram - and that's coming from people who truly have the power to build awareness. It's like it's a slap in the face. It's literally telling me that they're not going to spend the money," he stated.

However, the 34-year-old admitted that he questions his decision not to have Instagram, especially when it comes to supporting an indie project that could use more help in grabbing people's attention.

"It's hard to not have your moments of feeling responsible, even ridiculous moments where you're like, 'Should I have gotten an Instagram?' It's unfair to yourself," he added.

The Deepwater Horizon star is certain that he has been discounted from projects because a lot of casting decisions take an actor's Instagram following into consideration.

"There are, I'm sure, casting conversations I'm left out of because of that," he shared. "It's not like that's actually explicitly said to me during these conversations, but I imagine so just because it seems to be very much a main topic."

Despite not having Instagram, O'Brien seems to stay relatively booked and busy and currently has two films - Send Help and Twinless - showing in U.K. cinemas.