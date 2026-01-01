Jason Statham to play himself in Jason Statham Stole My Bike

Jason Statham is set to play himself in Jason Statham Stole My Bike.

The upcoming action-comedy from The Fall Guy, Deadpool 2 and Bullet Train director David Leitch will star Jason “in the role of a lifetime, playing global action superstar Jason Statham”, according to Deadline.

While the script from BoJack Horseman and School Of Rock TV series writer Alison Flierl is being kept under wraps, the big budget comedy will start shooting in May.

Leitch and his wife Kelly McCormick are producing for 87 North, Statham is producing for Punch Palace Productions, John Friedberg will produce for Black Bear and Meredith Berg and Ethan Erwin are on board for Beryllium Entertainment.

While Statham, 58, is renowned for his action franchises including The Meg, Fast Furious, and The Beekeeper, he has also shown his comedy skills in Spy, Snatch, Lock Stock Two Smoking Barrels and Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre.

Jason Statham Stole My Bike is set to make use of both sets of skills.

The movie – which is being compared to 1999 movie Being John Malkovich - is currently being shopped around at the European Film Market in Berlin.

Meanwhile, Shelter director Ric Roman Waugh recently revealed he wanted to show a "different side" to Jason Statham in the new movie, in which Statham plays reclusive former government assassin Michael Mason.

Speaking to Collider, Waugh said: "When we did Snitch with Dwayne Johnson, that was a learning lesson for me because I'm really proud of that movie, and I think a lot of people really dug it. But again, it maybe took him a little bit further out of his wheelhouse than people wanted at that time.

"So, there's this needle that you're trying to thread, where you're trying to make sure you're protecting the commerciality of a big movie star, especially like Jason Statham, and what fans are going to expect from him. A lot of the time, what people don't see is that that's the material that he's normally going to get. You get what you're known for."

The former stuntman added: "When I was coming out of stunts, I got everything that was bigger, faster, and more expensive. That's just the nature of the beast of where people want to put you. So, I think he knows his brand. What was great about this project was that your cake in it, too, and he gets his cake in it, too.

"As an actor, he gets to keep his fan base entertained, which I hope you were, and then at the same time, he gets to show a different side of himself and do something different."