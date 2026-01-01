Nicole Kidman celebrates 'Galentines' Day

Nicole Kidman is embracing life after divorce.

The Hollywood superstar marked Valentine's Day with a snap from her bedroom, five months after her split from country crooner Keith Urban.

Kidman shared a solo photo of herself sitting up in bed, wearing an oversized pink sleep shirt. Her eyes were closed as she smiled.

The Instagram caption read, "Happy Galentines" with a pink heart emoji.

Galentine's Day, the holiday that spun out of a joke on the sitcom Parks and Recreation, celebrates female friendships.

The comments section was filled with love for Kidman's sweet post, including a response from her celebrity friend Michelle Pfeiffer.

"Happy Galentines my friend," Pfeiffer wrote with three red heart emojis.

The bedroom moment comes on the heels of a finalised divorce that quietly closed the curtain on nearly 20 years of marriage.

In January 2026, Kidman and Urban reached a settlement in a Nashville court, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. Kidman was designated the primary parent of their two minor daughters. Urban will have parenting time every other weekend unless otherwise arranged.

The settlement brings a formal close to a nearly two-decade marriage that began with a whirlwind romance. Kidman and Urban first met in 2005 at an event in Australia. A year later, they married in Sydney.

Kidman was previously married to her Days of Thunder co-star Tom Cruise, from 1990 to 2001.