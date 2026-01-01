Police search of home in Nancy Guthrie case leads nowhere

The police search of a residence about two miles from the home of Nancy Guthrie has failed to lead to any arrests.

The search warrant in the case of the missing mother of US news anchor Savannah Guthrie was based on a new tip-off, but no arrests were made as a result, the Pima County sheriff's department announced.

A person was also questioned at a traffic stop on Friday night, but was released, the department added.

It comes after local officials revealed investigators had found DNA at Guthrie's address that did not belong to her or anyone close to her.

The 84-year-old disappeared in the middle of the night from her home in Tucson, Arizona, two weeks ago. Authorities believe she was taken against her will.

The man in charge of the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, Chris Nanos, has acknowledged the toll the case is taking, admitting that the search may stretch on for "years from now".

Speaking to The New York Times, Nanos was asked how long it could take before Nancy is found.

"Maybe it's an hour from now, maybe it's weeks or months or years from now," he told the outlet. "But we won't quit. It's exhausting, these ups and downs, but we will keep moving forward."