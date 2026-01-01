Jessica Alba and Cash Warren finalise divorce

Jessica Alba is officially single.

The actor has finalised her split from film producer Cash Warren, bringing their 16-year marriage to a legal end.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the former couple will share joint custody of their three children, and neither party will pay spousal support.

Alba will, however, pay Warren $3 million (£2.2 million) to balance out the division of assets, TMZ reported. The payout will be made in two equal non-taxable instalments, one immediately and another one year from now.

The Honey actor has also officially restored her legal last name to Alba.

The divorce filing was first submitted in the Superior Court of Los Angeles after Alba petitioned for dissolution of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

In documents obtained by Fox News Digital, she listed 27 December 2024 as the date of separation.

The legal filing followed a social media announcement in January 2025, when Alba publicly confirmed the split.

"I've been on a journey of self-realisation and transformation for years, both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she wrote at the time.

Alba and Warren first met in 2004 on the set of Fantastic Four and tied the knot in 2008.

In July 2025, Alba fuelled dating rumours after being spotted returning to Los Angeles from a getaway in Cancun, Mexico, with actor Danny Ramirez.

She later confirmed the relationship by sharing photos from a trip to Australia.

"I'm happy for her," Warren told TMZ at the time. "I don't know him, but he seems like a good guy."