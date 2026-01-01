Spencer Pratt's sister slams his mayoral bid as a 'vote for stupidity'

Stephanie Pratt is refusing to endorse her brother, Spencer Pratt, in his bid for Los Angeles mayor.

The former The Hills star dubbed a vote for her sibling "a vote for stupidity" in a post to X.

"Spencer has done great work for the Palisades," Stephanie conceded, in a nod to her brother's advocacy in the wake of the deadly January 2026 wildfires that decimated parts of Los Angeles.

"But LA does not need another unqualified and inexperienced mayor. A vote for him is a vote for stupidity."

Stephanie then issued a series of follow-up tweets explaining further why she is not supporting her brother's political ambitions.

"He's just trying to stay famous and sell his memoir, don't be fooled," she wrote.

"In an ideal world, the Palisades would have its own mayor and police department. I would love him to be mayor of Palisades, but not LA with four million people. I'd be impressed if a republican could turn LA democrats tbh."

She added, "At least hire someone with work experience who wasn't in a cult. I'm worried about LA. I have no problem with Spencer playing government but our city needs help."

Spencer announced his candidacy on 7 January, the one-year anniversary of the devastating California wildfires that killed 12 people and burned more than 6800 homes near and around the Pacific Palisades.

"The system in Los Angeles isn't struggling, it's fundamentally broken," Pratt said at the They Let Us Burn public demonstration, the New York Post reported.

"It is a machine designed to protect the people at the top and the friends they exchange favours with, while the rest of us drown in toxic smoke and ash.

"That's why I am running for mayor."

Spencer's focus in the past year has turned away from reality TV and onto politics and fire recovery in the neighbourhood where he was raising his children alongside his wife, Heidi Montag. The family currently lives in Santa Barbara.