Margot Robbie hails BBC’s Gavin & Stacey as “Best Show Ever”

Hollywood heavyweight Margot Robbie has revealed her surprising obsession with a classic British sitcom, declaring the BBC’s Gavin & Stacey to be the "best show ever."



The Australian actress, currently starring as Cathy in Emerald Fennell's new adaptation of Wuthering Heights, took time during her promotional tour to gush about the beloved comedy. Speaking on the Table Manners podcast with Jessie and Lennie Ware, Robbie shared that the series—filmed and set partly in Barry, South Wales—is the one show that consistently "makes me so happy."



A Hollywood Recommendation

Robbie’s fandom is so intense that she has even begun exporting the show to her fellow A-listers. She recounted a recent dinner with show business legend Bette Midler, where she insisted the Hocus Pocus star watch it.



"I was telling her about Gavin & Stacey and I was like, honestly, it is one of the best," Robbie said. True to her word, she later sent Midler the complete DVD box set. Midler reportedly emailed back shortly after, confirming she had already started watching based on Robbie's glowing recommendation.



Record-Breaking Appeal

The actress also admitted to being among the millions who watched the series’ highly anticipated finale on Christmas Day 2024. The episode, which finally addressed the cliffhanger involving Smithy (James Corden) and Nessa (Ruth Jones), pulled in a staggering 12 million live viewers, with total watches eventually exceeding 20 million. Robbie confessed she enjoyed the emotional finale so much she watched it twice.



This isn't the first time Robbie has displayed her "superfan" status. She previously made casting Welsh actor Rob Brydon (Uncle Bryn) a "priority" for her 2023 blockbuster Barbie. Brydon later revealed he had even sent her a birthday message in character as Bryn.



With Wuthering Heights opening in cinemas for Valentine’s weekend, Robbie may be bringing gothic drama to the big screen, but it’s the simple charm of Barry and Billericay that clearly holds her heart.