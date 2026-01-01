Hudson Williams reveals long-term girlfriend in Valentine's Day post

Hudson Williams has revealed his long-term girlfriend in a Valentine's Day post.

The Heated Rivalry star shared a rare glimpse into his private life after rising to fame on the ice hockey drama, posting a Valentine's Day collage on his Instagram Stories, dedicated to his partner.

He did not reveal her name or when they began dating, but hinted their relationship goes back years. Williams wrote that she has been "with me since my 2000 gold Mazda Protege smoked and squealed and I had no job".

Based on Rachel Reid's Game Changers novels, Heated Rivalry follows the secret relationship between two rival players.

Williams stars opposite Connor Storrie, who plays Boston Raiders captain Ilya Rozanov. Their intense chemistry quickly led to online interest in their real-life relationship.

The actors have mostly stayed quiet about their personal lives, despite rumours swirling since the show turned them into sex symbols.

Speaking in an interview with Deadline, the duo addressed discussion around their off-screen sexualities, with Williams saying the speculation is "just the nature of celebrity".

The pair previously addressed their highly praised connection in Heated Rivalry on talk show The Society, when Storrie explained that their relationship has blossomed off-screen, so much so that they now have matching tattoos.

"Hudson and I are best friends. We became really close really quickly, and it's much easier to have sex on camera and fall in love with someone if you're friends," Storrie said.

"Who I date, who I sleep with, all of that I'm going to keep to myself."