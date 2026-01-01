DNA-laden glove 'appears to match' one worn by suspect in Nancy Guthrie case

A glove found near Nancy Guthrie's home has been tied to the person pictured in previously released surveillance footage from the abduction site.

The recovered glove "appears to match" the gloves worn by the "armed individual", an FBI spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.

The surveillance video refers to footage of a masked person appearing to tamper with a camera at Nancy's front door on the morning of her kidnapping.

The glove the FBI deemed an apparent "match" with the video subject's glove was discovered in a field by the side of the road about two miles from Nancy's Tucson, Arizona home, the FBI spokesperson shared.

The spokesperson also said that the glove was one of "approximately" 16 that were collected near Nancy's home, most of which were discarded by searchers.

"The one with the DNA profile recovered is different and appears to match the gloves of the subject in the surveillance video."

The bureau is still waiting on final forensic testing results, which will then be run through a database, according to the agency spokesperson.

Nancy, who is the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, was last seen at her Tucson home on the night of 31 January. Her family reported her missing around noon on 1 February.